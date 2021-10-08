IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Trading Up 0.6%

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.35. Approximately 16,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 38,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INAB shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.60). Analysts anticipate that IN8bio Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

