IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in IMAX by 230.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 123,422 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in IMAX by 3.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in IMAX by 59.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 14.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 20.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.64. 3,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,276. IMAX has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

