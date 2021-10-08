IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IMCC. Zacks Investment Research cut IM Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get IM Cannabis alerts:

IMCC stock opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a market cap of $211.54 million and a PE ratio of -5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.02. IM Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $11.63.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that IM Cannabis will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,589,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,260,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IM Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IM Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.