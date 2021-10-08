IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 28,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 83,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IMCC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. 216,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.54 million and a P/E ratio of -5.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.02. IM Cannabis has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $11.63.

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $25,589,000. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,260,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,709,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth about $932,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

IM Cannabis Company Profile

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

