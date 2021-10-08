Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.88.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
