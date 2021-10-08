IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.40

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.40 and traded as low as $36.05. IGM Financial shares last traded at $36.05, with a volume of 800 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $1.7951 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

