IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $551.93

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 551.93 ($7.21) and traded as low as GBX 466 ($6.09). IG Design Group shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.40), with a volume of 31,339 shares.

IGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The company has a market cap of £474.60 million and a P/E ratio of 80.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 524.43 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 551.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In other IG Design Group news, insider Stewart Gilliland bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 522 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,150 ($51,149.73).

IG Design Group Company Profile (LON:IGR)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

