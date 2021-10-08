Idle Hits Market Capitalization of $12.93 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $12.93 million and approximately $156,476.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.13 or 0.00009309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00060640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00091676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00136919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,246.79 or 1.00294814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.61 or 0.06536528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,521,996 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

