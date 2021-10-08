IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Cut to Underweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $105.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $109.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.33.

IDA opened at $103.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in IDACORP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $3,216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 79.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

