ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ICON Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

ICON Public stock opened at $265.57 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $168.76 and a fifty-two week high of $301.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in ICON Public by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 3,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in ICON Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

