IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.40.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $141.93 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.16.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

