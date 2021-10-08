Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) were down 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 92,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,283,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HYZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Hyzon Motors from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyzon Motors stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 230,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of Hyzon Motors as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

