Hush Price Hits $0.0843 on Major Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last seven days, Hush has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000152 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hush has a market capitalization of $879,381.47 and $25.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00228841 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.68 or 0.00123851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00143988 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002744 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

