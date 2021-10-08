Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Reduced by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Humana by 34.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Humana by 5.3% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Humana by 38.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $403.86 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $407.57 and a 200-day moving average of $428.48.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.26.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

