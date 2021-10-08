Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.22. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 517,441 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.32.
In other Houston American Energy news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 14,500 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)
Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
