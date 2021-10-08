Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.22. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 517,441 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.65, a current ratio of 45.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Houston American Energy alerts:

In other Houston American Energy news, major shareholder Ault Global Holdings, Inc. bought 14,500 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $25,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Houston American Energy during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Houston American Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houston American Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.