Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.20 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $8.02 million and $603,105.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00063170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.50 or 0.00132896 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,785.37 or 0.99972106 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,516.53 or 0.06536251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

