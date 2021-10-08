Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Honest has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $105,269.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00061916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.21 or 0.00094074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00141444 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,675.52 or 1.00446235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.38 or 0.06546397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

