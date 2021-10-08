Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Focus on the development of electric and self-driving cars bodes well for Honda, given the changing dynamics in the automobile industry. Strategic collaborations with General Motors, GAC Group and Hitachi, among others, are expected to boost Honda’s prospects. Cost-saving efforts are aiding Honda's liquidity and enabling it to engage in investor-friendly moves. Nonetheless, the massive electrification push is likely to scale up the firm’s R&D expenses and capex, thereby limiting margins. As it is, Honda is battling semiconductor supply deficit, which is hindering its business operations and forcing it slash production targets. Amid the chip crunch, commodity costs are also rising, which will again clip gross margins. As such, investors are recommended to wait for a better entry point.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.22 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a 1 year low of $23.23 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $97.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 212.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Honda Motor by 422.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

