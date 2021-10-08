Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 206,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honda Motor by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 224,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honda Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:HMC opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $97.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.