Hollywood Bowl Group’s (BOWL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON BOWL opened at GBX 243.50 ($3.18) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 238.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £415.49 million and a PE ratio of -16.92. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 115.50 ($1.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 284 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29.

In other news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

