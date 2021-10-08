Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Short Interest Update

Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the August 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 753,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.64% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLLY. Truist started coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Holley in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Holley stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. Holley has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

