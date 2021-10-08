Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s 6th Largest Position

Fernbridge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Hilton Worldwide comprises 7.6% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $62,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.63.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.65. 14,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,014. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.62 and a 1 year high of $143.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.28 and its 200 day moving average is $125.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of -139.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

