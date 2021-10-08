Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Highwoods is seeing a recovery in demand for office assets and rent growth at its properties amid long-term positive outlook for its markets. The recent trend in the estimate revisions for 2021 fund from operation (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Its diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers is expected to drive steady cash flows. The company’s capital-recycling strategy to enhance its presence in targeted high-growth markets and match-fund acquisitions with non-core asset dispositions also augur well. Yet, large-scale asset dispositions are expected to result in near-term earnings dilution. Also, intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties poses challenge for the company. Shares of Highwoods have underperformed the industry in the past six months.”

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 35,507 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 199.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 103,519 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 434,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,642,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

