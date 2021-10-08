Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 7,087 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 39,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Highlands REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

