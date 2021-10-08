HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Atb Cap Markets reissued an underperform rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC reissued a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.02.

HEXO stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. HEXO has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter worth about $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $5,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO in the first quarter valued at about $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HEXO by 126.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HEXO by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 312,520 shares during the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

