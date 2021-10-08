Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Up 5.7%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)’s share price was up 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 6,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,012,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

HLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $672.55 million, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 3.36.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $161.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

