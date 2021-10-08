Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.260-$11.560 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.05-11.35 EPS.

Shares of HELE stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $231.66. The stock had a trading volume of 331 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,382. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.60.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Helen of Troy news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.