Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.05-11.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.60. 819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,382. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.23 and its 200-day moving average is $223.60. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.