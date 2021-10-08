Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.16 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $230.87 on Friday. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total value of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

