Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Express, Inc. is a leader in transportation and logistics. Heartland Express provides collaborative truckload transportation service that enables companies to deliver exceptional service across their transportation network to improve customer satisfaction. The company provides truckload transportation service to virtually all markets east of the Rocky Mountains at any length of haul. Heartland Express transports a variety of goods, including automotive parts, consumer goods, paper and plastic products, retail goods, and packaged foodstuffs. The company serves the truckload transportation needs of the top shippers in America. Heartland operates in the United States and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA. “

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.80.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.63. Heartland Express has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $20.35.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, August 20th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 30.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Heartland Express by 65.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 10.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.