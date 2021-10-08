Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Get Heartland BancCorp alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Heartland BancCorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $93.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.87. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.75%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.24%.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; insurance services; and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland BancCorp (HLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland BancCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland BancCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.