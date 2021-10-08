Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 57 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,298 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,080,636,000 after purchasing an additional 218,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

NYSE V opened at $230.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.12. The stock has a market cap of $449.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

