Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 24,810 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 76.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $60,441,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,150,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 172,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 168,949 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 766,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,763,000 after buying an additional 148,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,783,000 after buying an additional 115,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $113.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

