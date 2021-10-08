Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 54,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $109.36 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.95.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

