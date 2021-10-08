Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.05 Million Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2,049.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,183 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.05% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.13 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 36.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

