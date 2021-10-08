Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.33% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

AAWW stock opened at $83.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.28. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAWW shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

