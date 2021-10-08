Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 159,733 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 7,347.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,733 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 176.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $38,657,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth about $243,000. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDRX stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 864,463 shares valued at $36,528,484. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.65.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

