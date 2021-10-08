Head to Head Review: Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) vs. Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Kforce and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kforce 4.81% 40.11% 14.53% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kforce and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kforce 0 1 2 0 2.67 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kforce presently has a consensus price target of $56.80, suggesting a potential downside of 15.36%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than Kforce.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kforce and Volt Information Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kforce $1.40 billion 1.04 $56.04 million $2.62 25.61 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.09 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -5.38

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kforce, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kforce has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.2% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Kforce shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kforce beats Volt Information Sciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc. engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security. The FA segment serves clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems, and controls analysis and documentation. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services. The North American MSP segment consists of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers; managing suppliers and providing sourcing and recruiting support; statement of work management; supplier performance measurement; optimization and analysis; benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis; consolidated customer billing; and supplier payment management. The Corporate and Other segment includes general and administrative functions as well as remote hire services business in India. The company was founded by Jerome Shaw and William Shaw in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, CA.

