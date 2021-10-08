Head to Head Contrast: First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) vs. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) and First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and First Business Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fifth Third Bancorp 0 7 10 1 2.67 First Business Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $39.20, suggesting a potential downside of 10.62%. First Business Financial Services has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential downside of 5.32%. Given First Business Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Business Financial Services is more favorable than Fifth Third Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of First Business Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fifth Third Bancorp 31.30% 13.03% 1.32% First Business Financial Services 22.83% 13.45% 1.06%

Volatility and Risk

Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Business Financial Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Business Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Business Financial Services pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and First Business Financial Services has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fifth Third Bancorp and First Business Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fifth Third Bancorp $8.40 billion 3.60 $1.43 billion $2.16 20.30 First Business Financial Services $121.12 million 2.06 $16.98 million $1.97 14.83

Fifth Third Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Business Financial Services. First Business Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats First Business Financial Services on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services to large and middle-market businesses. The Branch Banking segment provides deposit, loan, and lease products to individuals and small businesses. The Consumer Lending segment includes residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and indirect lending activities. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides investment alternatives for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.