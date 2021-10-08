HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the August 31st total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ HCWB traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 81,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,187. HCW Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $7.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.12.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

