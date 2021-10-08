HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,579. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.63.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $265,974.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,275 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 105,210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.