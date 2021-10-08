HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,434. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.1% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 107,323.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 19.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

