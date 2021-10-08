Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) were down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 9,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,017,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

Several research firms have commented on HA. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

