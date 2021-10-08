Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HA. TheStreet cut Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of HA opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. Analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

