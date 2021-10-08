Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $275.15 million, a PE ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.