Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.80

Hansa Trust Plc (LON:HAN) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HAN stock opened at GBX 221.33 ($2.89) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 220.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 221.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £265.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77. Hansa Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 156 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 248 ($3.24).

About Hansa Trust

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

