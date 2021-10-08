Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.47. Hannover Rück has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

