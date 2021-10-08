Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLMAF. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of HLMAF remained flat at $$36.40 during trading hours on Friday. 933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. Halma has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

