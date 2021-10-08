H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HNNMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.33. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

