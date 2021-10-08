Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $132.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GWRE. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.71.

NYSE GWRE opened at $118.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.05 and its 200-day moving average is $109.54. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 45,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $5,312,504.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $178,594.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

